Rs 1.5K cr allocated for disability department; marginal hike draws activists’ wrath

CHENNAI: The allocation for the Department for the Welfare of the Differently Abled has seen only a marginal increase in the 2026-27 Budget, drawing criticism from disability rights activists who said the hike was inadequate to address the needs of persons with disabilities (PwDs).
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced an allocation of Rs 1,485 crore for the department. This marks an increase of Rs 14 crore (around 0.95%) over the interim budget allocation of Rs 1,471 crore and Rs 53 crore (3.7%) over last year's allocation of Rs 1,432 crore.
Among the key announcements, the government said it would provide financial assistance of up to 50% of the cost of AI-based assistive devices, or up to Rs 30,000, for equipment not covered under existing schemes. These include sports prosthetic legs, myoelectric signal-operated upper-limb prostheses, other high-end assistive devices and cochlear implant batteries.
The Budget also announced the establishment of Nambikkai Illam, government institutions for persons with intellectual disabilities, in Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Cuddalore and Virudhunagar. With an allocation of Rs 4 crore, the centres will provide special education, early intervention, rehabilitation and vocational training for children aged three years and above. Initially, each institution will function as a day school with 50 students before being upgraded with residential facilities.
However, disability rights activists expressed disappointment, saying the Budget failed to address several long-pending demands of the community.
Speaking to TNIE, Meenakshi Balasubramanian, member of the Disability Rights Alliance and Senior Associate at the Centre for Inclusive Policy, said, "60% of PwDs are unemployed because we do not have equal opportunities, and many of us do not have access to government schemes. In such a scenario, the government should provide these devices free of cost or at subsidised rates. These devices are not a luxury; they are essential for leading an independent life," she said.
She further said the Budget lacked measures to promote inclusion, such as making schools inclusive and ensuring public spaces are accessible.
Commenting on Nambikkai Illam, Meenakshi said the initiative encouraged segregation instead of inclusion.
"We are striving to make the community inclusive in all spheres of life, but these centres focus on exclusion. Education, rehabilitation and other support services should be integrated into schools, primary health centres and Anganwadis," she said. She also pointed out that the department's allocation has remained close to 0.04% of the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the past 10 years.
Gopal Rajendran, vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), Vellore, also expressed disappointment at the absence of any announcement to increase the monthly financial assistance for persons with disabilities. Activists have long demanded that it be raised from the existing Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000, on par with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.