Rs 1.5K cr allocated for disability department; marginal hike draws activists’ wrath

CHENNAI: The allocation for the Department for the Welfare of the Differently Abled has seen only a marginal increase in the 2026-27 Budget, drawing criticism from disability rights activists who said the hike was inadequate to address the needs of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced an allocation of Rs 1,485 crore for the department. This marks an increase of Rs 14 crore (around 0.95%) over the interim budget allocation of Rs 1,471 crore and Rs 53 crore (3.7%) over last year's allocation of Rs 1,432 crore.

Among the key announcements, the government said it would provide financial assistance of up to 50% of the cost of AI-based assistive devices, or up to Rs 30,000, for equipment not covered under existing schemes. These include sports prosthetic legs, myoelectric signal-operated upper-limb prostheses, other high-end assistive devices and cochlear implant batteries.

The Budget also announced the establishment of Nambikkai Illam, government institutions for persons with intellectual disabilities, in Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Cuddalore and Virudhunagar. With an allocation of Rs 4 crore, the centres will provide special education, early intervention, rehabilitation and vocational training for children aged three years and above. Initially, each institution will function as a day school with 50 students before being upgraded with residential facilities.

However, disability rights activists expressed disappointment, saying the Budget failed to address several long-pending demands of the community.