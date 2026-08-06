Scarce and overcrowded TNSTC buses force Lalgudi students to miss classes

Many are unable to get in because they are packed beyond capacity and end up missing the first period,” said T Mohan, a second-year M.Com student. He said TNSTC had, following repeated representations from students, briefly advanced the timing of one of the buses. “The revised schedule was followed only for about a week before the bus reverted to its old timing. Since then, the problem has continued,” he said.

Students have also sought additional bus services in the afternoon, pointing out that only one TNSTC bus is available around 2.30 pm after college hours, while only a few private buses ply the route.

A senior faculty member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the bus schedules largely cater to daily wage workers.

“Students can board the earlier buses and reach the campus by around 9.00 am, but many are reluctant to wait for nearly an hour before classes begin. Since the existing bus schedule also serves daily wage workers, altering it is not easy. To minimise inconvenience to students, the college has postponed the commencement of classes from 9.40 am to 10 am and extending the closing time to 2.50 pm,” the faculty member said.

A senior TNSTC official said the corporation had already initiated measures to address the issue. “We have instructed the Samayapuram buses to start a little earlier,” the official added.