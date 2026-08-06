Soil restoration, AI advisories, crop diversification among key initiatives in TN’s first agriculture budget

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a series of new initiatives in the revised agriculture budget for 2026-27, focusing on soil restoration, artificial intelligence, climate resilience, crop diversification and value addition to improve farmers’ incomes.

The flagship announcement is the Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission, a five-year programme with an estimated outlay of Rs.600 crore. During 2026-27, the mission will be implemented with an allocation of Rs.122.51 crore to improve soil health through incentives for organic farming, green manure cultivation, vermicompost units, Soil Health Cards, bio-fertilisers and carbon farming initiatives.

In a major technology initiative, the government has announced the Uzhavar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scheme, allocating Rs.2 crore to provide farmers with AI-based advisories on weather, soil health, pest and disease management, crop recommendations, market intelligence and government schemes through mobile phones.

To reduce dependence on imports, the government will launch a Mission for Self-Sufficiency in Pulses and Oilseeds with a total outlay of Rs.203.64 crore.

A Cotton Renaissance Mission has also been announced to boost cotton production through high-density planting technologies and improved cultivation practices.

The budget introduces a Tamil Nadu Minor Millet Mission covering 29 districts, besides announcing demonstration projects for introducing nutrient-rich crops such as quinoa, buckwheat and brown-top millet.

Responding to increasing crop damage caused by wild animals, the government has launched a Wild Boar Damage Prevention Scheme with an outlay of Rs.7.35 crore.