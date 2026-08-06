Tamil Nadu: Rs 4K-cr industrial plan for AI, space, sea

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department was allocated Rs 4,414 crore in the state’s revised budget estimates, as the newly-elected government of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay set out its first industrial agenda, with plans for new deep sea ports, an ‘AI city’, and a dedicated space-industry zone anchored by the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport.

Presenting the budget on Wednesday, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the government aimed to lift Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to $1.5tn by 2036, and pointed to seven memoranda of understanding worth Rs 35,062 crore signed since it took office, projected to generate 14,790 direct and indirect jobs.

The budget earmarked Rs 5 crore for a feasibility study into ‘Arivagam’, billed as India’s first dedicated AI and innovation city, which the government said would eventually house an AI university, an international skill-development centre, a semiconductor hardware testing lab and multiple innovation incubators.

The budget’s centrepiece is a new Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy intended to sharpen the state’s competitiveness through what the government described as innovation-led and export-oriented growth. Alongside it, authorities will build a Tamil Nadu Industrial Capability Directory, a digital registry of manufacturing and supply-chain capacity meant to help investors gauge the depth of the local ecosystem.