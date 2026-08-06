TN Budget 2026-27: Rs 23K crore & big bets on cancer, maternal care

CHENNAI: In a boost to the health department, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 23,357 crore in its 2026-27 budget, marking a steady increase in funding over the years. A sum of Rs 560 crore has been earmarked for the ‘Thai Maamam Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, under which a one-gram gold ring will be provided to newborns in government hospitals, referencing a traditional gift from the child’s maternal uncle (thai maaman), to boost deliveries at government facilities.
Citing that maternal and child healthcare remains a core pillar of Tamil Nadu’s public health system, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said that the initiative would help reduce the public’s out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.
Pointing to the latest National Sample Registration System survey, he said the state’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) stands at 11 per 1,000 live births, attributing the achievement to sustained implementation of health schemes.
Continuing its focus on cancer prevention and treatment, the government announced the establishment of a hub-and-spoke medical system for cancer care, transforming the cancer care hospital into an Institution of State Importance and an advanced treatment centre.
The government also announced the establishment of five zonal cancer care hospitals as primary points of contact for patients, which will also undertake research and development activities. A sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the initiative in Revised Budget Estimates.
The budget also announced a telemedicine system based on a hub-and-spoke hospital model with an allocation of Rs 18.5 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates. Five hubs staffed by specialist doctors will be linked to 200 spokes at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and government hospitals through an online network. “Over the next five years, this network will be progressively expanded to a total of 1,000 hubs and spokes,” Wilson said.
Among the other announcements was ‘Thai Care’, a Rs 23-crore initiative, under which maternity care and support centres will be established across the state for pregnant women, allowing them to stay at the centres and receive care. The state currently has around 17 birth waiting rooms in tribal areas functioning through PHCs, where pregnant women are brought in before their expected delivery date to ensure safe institutional deliveries.
The finance minister also allocated Rs 33 crore for establishing 1,000 mobile geriatric treatment centres which will be introduced in phases. Each mobile unit will have a dedicated team comprising a doctor, a nurse and a physiotherapist will visit every village panchayat. Further, Rs 100 crore was allocated to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential medicines for the treatment of non-communicable diseases.
Key allocations (2026-27)
Rs 560 crore for ‘Thai Maamam Thanga Mothiram Thittam’
Rs 18.5 crore for Telemedicine System
Rs 100 crore to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential medicines to the treatment of non-communicable diseases
Rs 33 crore for establishing 1,000 mobile geriatric treatment centres