TN Budget 2026-27: Rs 23K crore & big bets on cancer, maternal care

CHENNAI: In a boost to the health department, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 23,357 crore in its 2026-27 budget, marking a steady increase in funding over the years. A sum of Rs 560 crore has been earmarked for the ‘Thai Maamam Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, under which a one-gram gold ring will be provided to newborns in government hospitals, referencing a traditional gift from the child’s maternal uncle (thai maaman), to boost deliveries at government facilities.

Citing that maternal and child healthcare remains a core pillar of Tamil Nadu’s public health system, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said that the initiative would help reduce the public’s out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.

Pointing to the latest National Sample Registration System survey, he said the state’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) stands at 11 per 1,000 live births, attributing the achievement to sustained implementation of health schemes.

Continuing its focus on cancer prevention and treatment, the government announced the establishment of a hub-and-spoke medical system for cancer care, transforming the cancer care hospital into an Institution of State Importance and an advanced treatment centre.

The government also announced the establishment of five zonal cancer care hospitals as primary points of contact for patients, which will also undertake research and development activities. A sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the initiative in Revised Budget Estimates.