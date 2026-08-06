TN Budget 2026-27: Textiles department plans design institute, tech centre

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The establishment of a Tamil Nadu Institute of Design at a cost of Rs 60 crore and a Tiruppur Textiles Technology Centre at an outlay of Rs 10 crore are among the components in the TVK-led government’s Rs 1,678-crore allocation for the textiles department in its first budget.

The budget has also announced the Technical Textiles Transformation Scheme for Entrepreneurs that will be implemented in collaboration with international educational and research institutions, with financial assistance from the Tamil Nadu Technical Textiles Mission.

Through the scheme, entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and textile manufacturers will receive international exposure, technical training, technology transfer, market intelligence, innovation support and business mentorship to facilitate their transition into the technical textiles sector.

On the state budget, A Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said, it reflects a clear vision for transparent governance, timely implementation of development programmes and inclusive economic growth, while reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s ambition of becoming a $1.5 trillion economy by 2035-36.