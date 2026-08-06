TN Budget 2026-27: Textiles department plans design institute, tech centre

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The establishment of a Tamil Nadu Institute of Design at a cost of Rs 60 crore and a Tiruppur Textiles Technology Centre at an outlay of Rs 10 crore are among the components in the TVK-led government’s Rs 1,678-crore allocation for the textiles department in its first budget.
The budget has also announced the Technical Textiles Transformation Scheme for Entrepreneurs that will be implemented in collaboration with international educational and research institutions, with financial assistance from the Tamil Nadu Technical Textiles Mission.
Through the scheme, entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and textile manufacturers will receive international exposure, technical training, technology transfer, market intelligence, innovation support and business mentorship to facilitate their transition into the technical textiles sector.
On the state budget, A Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said, it reflects a clear vision for transparent governance, timely implementation of development programmes and inclusive economic growth, while reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s ambition of becoming a $1.5 trillion economy by 2035-36.
Its focus on introducing a new industrial policy, TN Single Window 3.0, expansion of Sipcot parks at Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 1,678 crore towards textile sector initiatives, among others, will significantly improve the ease of doing business, attract investments, strengthen manufacturing and enhance export competitiveness, he added.
On behalf of the industry, we had already placed certain key demands, including hostel facilities for workers in the Tiruppur knitwear sector, he further said, urging the state government to fulfil them in the coming days.
K M Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA), said the Tiruppur Textiles Technology Centre will further strengthen Tiruppur’s position as the country’s leading knitwear export hub.
He hoped requests placed before the government, including a knitwear board and a trade centre, will be considered soon.
Kumar Duraiswamy, joint secretary of TEA, said, “We had requested a special allocation towards the education of migrant workers. We hope the government will implement it in the coming days.”