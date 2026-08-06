TN Budget draws mixed reactions from opposition

CHENNAI: The maiden budget of the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government, presented on Wednesday, received mixed reactions from political parties. While some welcomed its welfare measures and development plans, others said it failed to fulfil several election promises and address key public concerns.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the proposed Right to Public Services Act, irrigation projects, the planned Artificial Intelligence City and recreation centres for senior citizens. He also appreciated the river-linking proposals but said the allocation for the Cauvery-Gundar project was inadequate. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the budget would promote balanced development.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the budget included positive measures such as extending the breakfast scheme to Classes 6 to 8 and AI skill training and mobile healthcare units for senior citizens. However, it failed to address unemployment, regularisation of contract workers, crop loan waiver and several major election promises, he added.

BJP leaders termed the budget “disappointing” and lacking long-term vision, alleging that many schemes were repackaged from previous regimes.

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant said the budget had some welcome announcements, including on river restoration and electric buses. It, however, lacked a clear road map to reduce the state’s debt, she added.