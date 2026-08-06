TN Budget earmarks Rs 3,937 crore for social justice department

CHENNAI: Announcing allocations for education, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development for the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities, the Budget earmarked Rs 3,937 crore to the social justice department in the Revised Estimates.

Among the key allocations include Rs 131 crore towards the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme, under which 362 students pursuing higher education at reputed international universities will receive scholarships of up to Rs 36 lakh each.

The budget also provides Rs 75 crore for the Vetri Entrepreneur Scheme and Rs 165 crore for the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme to promote entrepreneurship among Adi Dravidar and tribal communities.

Further, the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the Mannin Magal Thittam to help Adi Dravidar and tribal women agricultural labourers become landowners, Rs 300 crore for the Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme to upgrade infrastructure in Adi Dravidar habitations, and Rs 250 crore for the Aandror Membattu Thittam to improve basic amenities in tribal habitations.