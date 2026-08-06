TN Budget silent on dry port & expressway projects in Tiruchy; AI vision offers hope

TIRUCHY: With no major Tiruchy and Central Tamil Nadu-specific industrial announcements in the 2026-27 TN Budget, industry associations expressed disappointment over the omission of the region’s long-pending infrastructure demands alongside expressing hope that the government would address them in future budgets.

Mukkil P Rajappa, president of the Tiruchirappalli District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA), said that while the budget referred to the development of a dry port, it did not specifically identify Tiruchy despite the city’s long-standing demand and strategic advantage.

“We have been consistently urging both the state and union governments to establish a dry port in Tiruchy. While the budget mentions a dry port, there is no clarity on its location.

Similarly, there is no announcement on the long-pending multimodal logistics park. From an industry’s perspective, we had also expected some relief in electricity tariffs. The government has announced several welfare measures, but we expected stronger initiatives aimed at industrial growth,” he said.

V B Jeganathan, executive member of Trichy Intra-City Development Endeavours (TIDES), said, “At the very least, we expected a mention of the proposed Chennai-Tiruchy Expressway, which CM C Joseph Vijay had personally taken up with PM Narendra Modi. There is also no announcement on the Outer Ring Road, dry port or other major infrastructure projects. Even though the budget was not city-specific, we expected Tiruchy to receive greater attention, especially since the CM contested from Tiruchy East,” he said.