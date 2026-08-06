TN government launches ‘Super Clean, Super Campus’

CHENNAI: The TVK government, in its first budget presented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, allocated Rs 44,527 crore to the School Education Department in the 2026-27 revised estimates, lower than the Rs 46,767 crore budget estimates made by the previous DMK government for 2025-26.

However, the allocation is Rs 2,176 crore higher than the Rs 42,351 crore actually spent by the previous government during the last financial year, officials said. The DMK government had increased the School Education budget last year after announcing that it would fully fund the Samagra Shiksha scheme if the union government withheld its share.

Among the key announcements is the ‘Super Clean, Super Campus’ scheme, under which an integrated system for professional housekeeping, maintenance and security services will be introduced in government schools. In the first phase, the scheme will cover 10,000 schools for Rs 139 crore, ensuring daily campus cleaning, maintenance of drinking water facilities and toilets, and round-the-clock security.

The announcement comes two years after the DMK government floated tenders to outsource sanitation and security services in around 2,000 government schools at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore. The proposal, however, was not implemented.

The state also announced the ‘Palli Niraivu Thittam’ to modernise government schools. The scheme will upgrade infrastructure in 3,734 schools, including 2,514 primary, 365 middle and 855 high and higher secondary schools, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,132 crore, with Rs 300 crore allocated this year.