TN highways, minor ports ride on Rs 21.5K-crore wings

CHENNAI: TVK government’s maiden budget has earmarked Rs 9,300 crore for the comprehensive road infrastructure development programme under the state highways department. Besides, Rs 21,524 crore has been allocated to the state highways and minor ports department.

The government will launch a pilot project to supply wheat flour in place of rice through fair price shops under PDS. The scheme, for which Rs 18 crore has been allocated, will be initially implemented in Chennai and, based on consumer feedback, will be extended to other cities.

A total of Rs 7.18 crore has been allocated to extend the doorstep delivery of essential commodities to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable communities. In total, the food and civil supplies department has been allocated Rs 14,830 crore.

To curb illegal extraction of mineral resources, Rs 3 crore has been allocated. Granite polishing and design centres will also be established in Pudukkottai and Perambalur. Overall, the natural resources department has been allocated Rs 438 crore.