TVK government’s Rs 398-crore smart shift to prepare industries for the AI era

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has earmarked Rs 398 crore in its revised budget estimates for the artificial intelligence, information technology and digital services department, as the state moves to widen its digital governance push and cement its position as one of India’s leading IT export hubs.

The allocation underwrites an expansion of the Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission (TN AI Mission), which the government says will be broadened beyond AI to cover quantum technology, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality – collectively branded AVGC-XR. Officials have flagged specific application areas, including healthcare, agriculture, education, citizen services, urban administration and social welfare.

Official sources said the focus will now shift towards supporting businesses in AI adoption. “We are home to a large number of MSMEs, both IT and manufacturing. The focus will be on how AI can be used for businesses to grow and adapt to technological change. For this, we are going to set up centres of excellence, as announced by the finance minister,” an official said.

Skilling and upskilling will be another priority, the official added. Major announcements have already been made for schools and higher education institutions, while a parallel effort will target upskilling professionals, including government employees and workers in factories and industries.