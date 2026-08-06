Two Jaya-era schemes revived by TVK government, 8G gold under annan seer

CHENNAI: The government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is reviving two welfare schemes introduced by former CM J Jayalalithaa in 2011-12, namely the distribution of gold for women during their marriage—a TVK poll promise—and the supply of free milch cows to rural dairy farmers.

The Tamil Nadu government, under the DMK, initiated a marriage assistance scheme in 1989 named after social reformer Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar to offer financial support to women who had completed education till Class 8.

In May 2011, the then Jayalalithaa government rechristened the scheme as Thalikku Thangam by offering eligible women four grams of gold on their wedding day and a financial assistance of Rs 50,000. In 2016, the gold assistance was enhanced to eight grams for women graduates.

Implementation of the scheme began facing delays in 2020 due to a mounting backlog of applications and was subsequently suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown. In 2021, the DMK government cleared pending applications but did not accept any fresh applications.

In its place, in its 2022-23 budget, the DMK announced the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme (Pudhumai Penn), under which girl students who studied in government and government-aided schools were provided Rs 1,000 per month to support their higher education.

At the time, officials said the Thalikku Thangam scheme had lost its relevance with applicants facing long delays in receiving the gold and, with enrolment of girls in Class 12 at 98%, it was decided to promote higher education instead.