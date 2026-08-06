Udhayanidhi calls TVK's agriculture budget 'absolute nothing', targets Vijay govt

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday described the agriculture budget presented by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth as "absolute nothing."

Addresssing reporters outside the Assembly, Udhayanidhi accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of "betraying" farmers and failing to deliver on key election promises.

He further criticized the government for not convening an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue.

Led by the DMK youth wing leader, the opposition party MLAs arrived at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly wearing black shirts to mark their protest against the state government's alleged "inaction" regarding farm loan waivers and the escalating Mekedatu dam crisis.

Udhayanidhi accused the administration for "merely rebranding" existing schemes while failing to address core issues facing the agrarian community.

"Absolutely nothing," he said about the agriculture budget.

"We have been consistently calling for an all-party meeting on the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues. We need to demonstrate that all political parties in Tamil Nadu stand united on this front. But as usual, the chief minister remains silent and refuses to respond," Udhayanidhi said.

Criticising the government's unfulfilled poll pledges, the opposition leader highlighted that despite promising complete crop loan waivers for farmers holding up to five acres, the state had repeatedly defaulted on its word.