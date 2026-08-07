22-year-old hacked to death at house near Coimbatore; two suspects including minor identified

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old daily-wage labourer was allegedly murdered by two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, at Sikkalampalayam near Kinathukkadavu in Coimbatore district early on Thursday.

The suspects allegedly recorded themselves torturing the victim's body with weapons, took a selfie with it, and shared the video and photos on social media before fleeing the scene.

The deceased was identified as S Ashwin (22), a daily wage labourer from Kamaraj Colony in Solavampalayam, near Kinathukkadavu.

According to police sources, Ashwin returned from work on Wednesday evening and met his friend Vishnu (19). He stayed at Vishnu's house in Sikkalampalayam. Around 1 am on Thursday, two suspects barged into the house and locked themselves inside the room where Ashwin was alone sleeping. They slit his throat and assaulted the body with a hammer. The duo recorded the act on a mobile phone, took a selfie with the body and their weapons, and shared the video and photos on social media before escaping. They reportedly left the mobile phone at the crime scene. Sources said Vishnu was sleeping in the adjacent room, and the incident came to light after the video was circulated in local circles. Residents alerted Kinathukkadavu police, who retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem examination.