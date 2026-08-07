BIS seizes fake ISI-marked fibre rods worth Rs 2 lakh in Coimbatore raid

COIMBATORE: BIS officials conducted a surprise raid at a fibre rod manufacturing firm in Coimbatore and seized goods worth Rs 2 lakh for selling products with a fake 'ISI' mark without a valid licence.

According to a press release issued by Ramesh K, director and head of BIS Coimbatore branch office, the officials received confidential information that a private firm operating on Mill Road in Coimbatore was storing and selling solid round glass fibre-reinforced polymer bars with an ISI mark sans a valid BIS licence.

Based on this, a BIS team conducted a raid at the company on Thursday. The inspection confirmed that the firm was allegedly storing and selling the products with the ISI mark without a valid BIS licence. Officials immediately seized around 130 rolls of fibre rods worth approximately Rs 2 lakh that were kept for sale in violation of BIS norms. Legal action will be initiated against the company under the BIS Act, 2016, an official said.

As per Section 28 of the BIS Act, using the ISI mark without a licence is a punishable offence. For a first-time offence, it can attract imprisonment up to 2 years, or a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh or a fine up to 10 times the value of goods seized, or both.

BIS warned that using uncertified or substandard products poses a serious threat to consumer safety. The public was advised to check for the genuine ISI mark and valid CM/L licence number before purchasing products. This can be verified using the 'BIS CARE App'.