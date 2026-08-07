Delimitation: CM Vijay to chair meeting of MPs on August 8

CHENNAI: Amid the political uproar between the DMK and the INDIA bloc over the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to chair a meeting of the members of Parliament from the state on August 8 to discuss the union government’s proposed exercise and its potential impact on the state.

According to a statement, the meeting, which will be attended by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu, will be held at 3 pm at the conference hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk, Chennai, on Saturday.

The meeting is expected to discuss the state’s stand on the exercise and gather the views of MPs before the issue is taken up further. Since the DMK has the largest number of MPs in the state, including the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, it is expected that the DMK would influence the outcome of the meeting.

The meeting comes at a time when various political parties have been urging the chief minister to convene an all-party meeting over the Cauvery water sharing issue.