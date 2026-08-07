Dharmapuri residents seek full-time post office at new collectorate

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri have urged the district administration to take steps to set up a full-time post office at the collectorate. Residents alleged, "Any dispatch of official documents from the administration is delayed, as the post office in Oddapatti only functions for a few hours every day."

The PO at the collectorate was moved out fifteen years ago due to lack of sufficient space in the old building, sources said. However, the district got a new collectorate building last year, with a lot more space. As a result, calls for setting up a PO at the new building have emerged. "Due to the lack of a full-time post office, all official dispatch, which could be as simple as petitions to government documents, are all delayed," residents said.

Speaking to TNIE, B Raman from Oddapatti, said, "Nearly 15 years ago, the collectorate PO was moved to a private building in Oddapatti near Royal Nagar in Thadangam panchayat. But since it functions a temporary set-up, it does not function full time and lacks facilities for issuing money orders or registered post. Hence, most government employees and people around Elakkiyampatti, Bharathipuram and Oddapatti prefer to go to the postal department headquarters near the Old Bus Stand, located 5km away from the collectorate. Now, with sufficient space in the new building, the PO could be brought back to the collectorate."