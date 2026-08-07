Farmers criticise TN Agriculture Budget for missing key promises, cut in agriculture allocation

COIMBATORE: Several farmers' organisations have expressed disappointment over the revised Tamil Nadu Budget, alleging that major election promises remain unfulfilled and that agricultural funding has been drastically reduced.

M Suresh, state deputy president of Airmunai Vivasaya Sangam, pointed out that the Budget contained no announcements on irrigation projects, the long-pending Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme or the full crop loan waiver promised by the TVK during poll campaign. While digital price boards are to be installed in farmers' markets, he said that problems prevail, particularly middlemen occupying market spaces pretending to be farmers.

While welcoming the proposed organic farming college in Kumbakonam named after natural farming scientist Nammazhvar and a carbon trading pilot project, he criticised several ongoing schemes — involving oil seeds, millets, cotton, maize and soluble fertilisers, among others — as primarily benefiting corporate companies rather than farmers. He also questioned the fresh Rs 27 crore allocation for new buildings when existing agricultural department structures remain unused, and called the banana propping scheme a failure, stating that cyclone compensation alone was relevant.

Subi Thalapathi, president of the Kodiveri Dam-Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers' Association, stressed the need for quality seeds, proper water management, assured marketing and production-based support prices, describing the budget as limited to minor welfare schemes.

BJP Farmers' Wing state president G K Nagaraj added that there was no mention of MSP for paddy and sugarcane, water resource development or a milk price hike, and that small allocations of Rs 1-Rs 5 crore would deliver benefits only if properly implemented.