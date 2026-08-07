Heatwave hits milk output in Madurai, Aavin procurement falls by 30,000 litres

MADURAI: Hot weather continues to worry dairy farmers in Usilampatti, Chellampatti and Sedapatti as output from milch cattle has reduced significantly. This, in turn, has brought down procurement of Aavin (Madurai) by 30,000 litres in the last one month.

According to sources, Aavin procured 1.7 lakh litres of milk per day in the first week of July. This fell to 1.39 lakh litres on August 5. Speaking to TNIE, TN Milk Farmers Association (Madurai) president AC Venmani Chandran said,"For the past one week, milk production reduced drastically. Cows which provided 3-4 litre per day are providing 2-3 litres. A cow requires around 40 litres of water per day. Amid the scarcity, we managed this. But the lack of grass and pasture land is having a severe impact on the food needs of the cattle. Even a mild shower for two days would help growth of grass, but there has only been dark clouds. The ouput of our milk cooperative society in Usilampatti has dropped to 80 litres per day."

President of Vadikovil Milk Cooperative Society V Govinda Pandian said the milk procurement price should be increased to meet rising input cost.

"Over the last few weeks, several farmers met the dairy minister seeking a hike in procurement prices, recalling TVK's poll promise of providing Rs 44 per litre."