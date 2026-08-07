Heatwave hits milk output in Madurai, Aavin procurement falls by 30,000 litres

MADURAI: Hot weather continues to worry dairy farmers in Usilampatti, Chellampatti and Sedapatti as output from milch cattle has reduced significantly. This, in turn, has brought down procurement of Aavin (Madurai) by 30,000 litres in the last one month.
According to sources, Aavin procured 1.7 lakh litres of milk per day in the first week of July. This fell to 1.39 lakh litres on August 5. Speaking to TNIE, TN Milk Farmers Association (Madurai) president AC Venmani Chandran said,"For the past one week, milk production reduced drastically. Cows which provided 3-4 litre per day are providing 2-3 litres. A cow requires around 40 litres of water per day. Amid the scarcity, we managed this. But the lack of grass and pasture land is having a severe impact on the food needs of the cattle. Even a mild shower for two days would help growth of grass, but there has only been dark clouds. The ouput of our milk cooperative society in Usilampatti has dropped to 80 litres per day."
President of Vadikovil Milk Cooperative Society V Govinda Pandian said the milk procurement price should be increased to meet rising input cost.
"Over the last few weeks, several farmers met the dairy minister seeking a hike in procurement prices, recalling TVK's poll promise of providing Rs 44 per litre."
An official in the water resources department said waterbodies have gone dry due to lack of rains. "There are around 66 water tanks under PWD-WRD, each tank spread over 40 hectares in Usilampatti and Sedapatti division. The problem is these are rain fed. In the early 1990s, 58-canal scheme envisioned an irrigation network diverting surplus Vaigai dam water to over 50 villages in the arid Usilampatti region of Madurai and Dindigul districts. But this time, there is no water for irrigation, drinking water is supplied through TWAD"
Officials from Aavin (Madurai) cited lack of pasture land and persistent hot weather for the dip in procurement.
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Dip in procurement (per day)
July 1st week - 1.7L litres
July 16 - 1.5 L litres
August 5 - 1.39L litres
Source: Aavin (Madurai)