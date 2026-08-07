NDC appeals to CM Vijay to convene tri-state meet to resolve Cauvery water issues

NILGIRIS: The Nilgiris Documentation Centre (NDC) has appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene a meeting of the three southern states to find a lasting solution to the Cauvery water dispute and other water-related issues.

According to NDC honorary director D Venugopal, "The three states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka are bound together by nature and share a common antiquity, interlinked by history, culture and economic development. Until the states' reorganisation in 1956, they were part of the Madras Presidency. The three states benefit from both the southwest and northeast monsoons and encompass a major portion of the Western Ghats, which give rise to most of South India's rivers. These water resources are sufficient to meet the needs of much of the country."

"Sir Arthur Cotton, the legendary British dam builder, wrote, 'There is no country in the world where the reasons causing a drought are so few and where the means of overcoming such conditions are so extensively within the power of the government as in the Madras territories.' John Sullivan, the founder of modern Nilgiris and then member of the Governor's Council in charge of irrigation, said, 'So long as one drop of water is allowed to run waste into the sea, we must take the blame upon ourselves for not making our best efforts to prevent the evils of scarcity and famine.'," he said.