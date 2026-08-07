Need action plan to double millet production: TN farmers

TIRUCHY: Farmers said it would be difficult to double millet cultivation without a comprehensive policy and assured marketing opportunities.

Reacting to the budget proposal tabled by agriculture minister R Vinoth’s statement on Thursday that cultivation of millets and minor millets mission would be increased under the millet and minor millet missions at Rs 71.42 crore, farmers said the government should first establish millet and cereal processing facilities so that they would be encouraged to cultivate on a larger scale.

C Yoganathan, managing director of a farmers producer organisation (FPO) in Musiri, said there was no adequate facility to market millets whereas the government directly procures paddy from farmers.