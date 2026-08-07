Opposition parties accuse Tamil Nadu government of ignoring key farmer promises

CHENNAI: Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations gave a mixed response to the Agriculture Budget 2026-27, with many welcoming a few announcements but alleging the government has failed to deliver on its key election promises to farmers.
Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin dismissed the Budget as a repackaged version of schemes introduced by the previous DMK government. He alleged there is no major new initiative and accused the agriculture minister of spending more time praising the chief minister than presenting policy measures.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the Budget a “minus zero” and said it has disappointed farmers. He alleged that the government has merely repeated old schemes while ignoring promises made in the TVK election manifesto, including a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy, Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane, assistance for tenant farmers and direct financial support for agricultural labourers.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also criticised the absence of higher procurement prices for paddy and sugarcane, though he welcomed naming farmers’ awards after freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the Budget offered no relief for farmers affected by the failed kuruvai crop or the expected El Niño conditions, but welcomed the proposal to establish five agricultural engineering training centres. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam lauded announcements on organic farming, cold storage and coconut cultivation, while seeking free electricity connections for waiting farmers and compensation for crop losses.
In contrast, MDMK general secretary Vaiko described the Budget as forward-looking and welcomed proposals such as the Farmers’ Income Improvement Commission, expansion of crop insurance, and AI-based farming.
BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan accused the government of ignoring promises such as higher support prices, pension for elderly farmers and sowing assistance. Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan renewed the demand for a farm loan waiver, while TNCC president P Manickam Tagore blamed the union government for reducing its share in the rural employment scheme.
DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant stressed on the need for effective implementation, revival of agro-based industries and promotion of natural farming.
While seeking better implementation of irrigation projects and permanent warehouses for paddy procurement, farmer leader PR Pandian and Farmers Forum of India state general secretary GS Dhanapathy said the Budget lacked stronger measures on remunerative prices, storage facilities and farm loan waiver.
The Southern District Farmers Association said the Budget focused on announcing schemes without providing enough financial support for farmers’ immediate needs. General secretary M Arjunan said nearly 2 lakh farmers, including nearly 47,000 who had paid under the Tatkal scheme for agricultural electricity connections, are still waiting for power supply. The Budget, he said, did not provide any roadmap to clear the pending applications.
Farmer leader M Seeniraj from Theni said he has expected projects suited to the district’s agricultural profile, including a long-pending mango processing unit in the Periyakulam region, but no district-specific initiatives had been announced.
Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam founder Easan Murugasamy welcomed the proposed Nammalvar Organic Farming College and the carbon trading pilot project. However, he questioned the reduction in overall agriculture allocation and said several existing schemes required better implementation to benefit farmers directly.
ABT M Mahalingam, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Broiler Chicken Farm Farmers Federation, urged the government to address the problems of broiler farmers by revising rearing charges and holding annual consultations involving farmers, companies and the government.
In the Cauvery delta, farmers are concerned over the lack of announcements on declaring drought-hit areas, extending aid for samba crops and addressing issues arising from the fall in kuruvai cultivation following the delayed release of Cauvery water.