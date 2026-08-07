Opposition parties accuse Tamil Nadu government of ignoring key farmer promises

CHENNAI: Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations gave a mixed response to the Agriculture Budget 2026-27, with many welcoming a few announcements but alleging the government has failed to deliver on its key election promises to farmers.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin dismissed the Budget as a repackaged version of schemes introduced by the previous DMK government. He alleged there is no major new initiative and accused the agriculture minister of spending more time praising the chief minister than presenting policy measures.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the Budget a “minus zero” and said it has disappointed farmers. He alleged that the government has merely repeated old schemes while ignoring promises made in the TVK election manifesto, including a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy, Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane, assistance for tenant farmers and direct financial support for agricultural labourers.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also criticised the absence of higher procurement prices for paddy and sugarcane, though he welcomed naming farmers’ awards after freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal.