Prioritise river linking project, CM Vijay tells PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give priority to the Godavari-Cauvery-Gundar river linking project, and fast-track the implementation of the project as it is important for the long-term water security of the state.

In a letter to Modi, Vijay said Tamil Nadu is “inherently deficient in surface water resources” and depends on neighbouring states for more than 30% of its water requirements. He said groundwater resources have also been exploited to critical levels despite sustained conservation and regulatory measures by the state government.

“The Godavari-Cauvery-Gundar Link represents the most significant long-term opportunity for augmenting Tamil Nadu’s surface water resources and is of vital importance to redress the growing needs of drinking water and irrigation for the population in Tamil Nadu,” the chief minister said in the letter.

Referring to the water scarcity in the southern districts, Vijay said Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar remain chronically drought-prone and water deficient.

“The most sustainable means of addressing their growing water requirements would be the implementation of the Godavari-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar Link Project, which would facilitate the transfer of surplus floodwaters from water-surplus basins to water-deficit regions,” he said.

Referring to the NWDA’s Detailed Project Report for the Godavari-Pennar-Palar-Vellar link, Vijay pointed out the proposed alignment currently terminates a few kilometres upstream of the Cauvery river.

Vijay also urged the PM to direct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and NWDA to expedite consultations with stakeholder states and finalise the DPR extending the link up to the Kattalai Barrage across the Cauvery.