Private colleges accuse Bharathiar University of withholding sports funds

COIMBATORE: Physical education directors (PEDs) of private arts and science colleges have alleged that Bharathiar University refuses to release sports funds to colleges whose students have participated in university-level tournaments representing the university.

Some PEDs from private colleges sent a petition to the chief minister's cell, seeking intervention in the matter.

A PED from a college in Coimbatore, requesting anonymity, told TNIE that students pay Rs 100 as sports fee to the university when they join their first year, as per university norms, and the university receives around Rs 90 lakh per annum through this fee.

"However, officials from the university's physical education department do not provide allowances for travel, daily expenses, coaching camps, sports uniforms or accommodation for college students representing Bharathiar University in South Zone and national-level university tournaments. As a result, colleges are forced to spend their own money on students despite paying the sports fee to the university," he alleged.