Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Ramnad fishers after boat runs aground

RAMANATHAPURAM/CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan navy on Thursday arrested 11 fishermen, who set sail from Rameswaram, after their mechanised boat ran aground due to heavy wind near Neduntheevu while fishing and “crossed” the IMBL.

Fisheries department sources said 434 boats had ventured into the sea from Rameswaram on Wednesday. However, the boat involved in the incident had allegedly ventured into the sea without obtaining the mandatory token. The incident occurred around 3 am on Thursday when the boat, which was fishing close to the shore near Neduntheevu, ran aground and sustained damage.

The detained fishermen are I Ramesh (47), S Amal Dheeban (32), C Kershin Rishab (28), C Henry Rohith (25), M John Richard (46), M Vellaichamy (43), A Seeman (39), S Arokiya Ashok (48), M Periyakaruppan (50), M Anthony Anand (44) and Rohan (35).

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urged the external affairs minister to intervene and ensure their immediate and safe repatriation. He said such arrests continue to cause anguish among the fishing community,

TNCC president Manickam Tagore took a swipe at the centre, noting that the incident occurred even as India’s foreign secretary was in Colombo.