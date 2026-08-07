Tamil Nadu anti-NEET indefinite fast continues as one protester is admitted to hospital

CHENNAI: The indefinite hunger strike by four members of the Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Federation entered the sixth day on Thursday. One protester, Ravi, was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital after reportedly vomiting blood early on Wednesday, organisers said. N Jeeva, R Dhanasekar and Pulianthope Mohan are the other three members still on hunger strike.

Film director Pa Ranjith visited the protest venue at Thiruvalluvar Illam in Chinmaya Nagar, Koyambedu, and extended his support. The federation is led by Manirathnam, brother of late S Anitha, whose death in 2017 became a catalyst to Tamil Nadu’s opposition to NEET.

Speaking to the TNIE, Manirathnam urged the Tamil Nadu government to reaffirm its stand against NEET by passing a fresh Assembly resolution or Bill seeking exemption from the entrance examination.

“Both AIADMK and DMK governments had passed Assembly resolutions and the NEET exemption Bill. The present TVK government should expedite the legal challenge against the President’s decision to withhold assent to the Bill. It should pass a fresh Assembly resolution or Bill, if required, to show that Tamil Nadu remains united against NEET irrespective of which party is in power. Such a move will also strengthen Tamil Nadu’s case against NEET in the Supreme Court,” he said.