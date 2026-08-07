Tamil Nadu drops agriculture department approval for industrial use of dry land

CHENNAI: As part of the move to shorten the approval timeline for industrial projects, the state government has removed the need for agriculture department’s approval in use of dry land for industrial projects.

The change, notified in a GO dated July 31 and published in the gazette last Monday, amends the Tamil Nadu Change of Land Use (From Agriculture to Non-agriculture Purposes in Non-planning Areas) Rules, 2017 — the framework governing conversion of farmland for industrial and other non-agricultural use.

Director of Town and Country Planning Kiran Guralla told TNIE that the amendment was designed around ease of doing business. Earlier, files for industrial land not under cultivation had to be routed to the joint director of agriculture for an NOC, adding time to the approval process.

Under the previous system, land eligible for conversion had to show at least three years of non-cultivation, a status the joint director of agriculture must verify before giving his approval.