TN ADGP warns special police battalions over alleged bribe for leave, other financial irregularities

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu Armed Police headquarters has warned the commandants of strict action if any of the 15 Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalions are found to be involved in irregularities such as granting unofficial leave in exchange for bribes, misappropriating mess funds, and using head constables to collect bribes. This development came hard on the heels of a TNIE report, published on Wednesday, highlighting various irregularities in the administration of D Company of the TSP XI Battalion.

In a memorandum addressed to all commandants across the state, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dr R Dhinakaran said it had been brought to his notice that irresponsible administration were on the rise in some TSP battalions.

“Police personnel who remained absent for long periods have been marking their attendance as if they were on duty. Some officers, while concealing their stay in other states, have been administering their companies through writers and head constables. In-charge inspectors and sub-inspectors have collected money from constables in exchange for leave and other benefits. Irregularities have also been noticed in mess purchases, food supply and maintenance of records. Head constables have acted as middlemen to collect bribes from personnel and hand them over to officers. Departmental action has already been initiated against those involved in such irregularities,” the memorandum, a copy of which is with TNIE, stated.