TN government to facilitate purchase of 12,500 milch cows under medium, mini dairy schemes

CHENNAI: A day after announcing its plan to launch the free distribution of 10,000 milch cows to the rural population in its Budget, the state government has decided to facilitate the purchase of 12,500 milch cows under the medium and mini dairy schemes during 2026-27.

Together, these 22,500 milch cows will be linked to village-level primary milk producers’ cooperative societies to enable beneficiaries to avail of subsidies for cattle feed and other support while supplying milk to Aavin.

The initiative is expected to increase Aavin’s daily milk procurement by at least 1.5 lakh litres over the next few years. The plans were disclosed in the agriculture Budget presented on Thursday by minister R Vinoth.

The move comes at a time when Aavin’s average daily milk procurement has declined to about 31.5 lakh litres from around 35 lakh litres a year ago, as many milk producers have shifted to private dairies offering higher procurement prices. Aavin has also witnessed a decline in milk quality over the past six months, with the average fat and solids-not-fat (SNF) content of procured milk continuing to fall.

Out of the 12,500 milch cows, 2,500 will be procured under a new scheme to establish 500 medium-scale dairy units, each with five milch cows, while the remaining 10,000 cows will be purchased through continuing the existing 5,000 mini dairies scheme, with each unit comprising two milch cows.