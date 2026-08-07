TN's Agriculture budget focuses on farmers’ income, soil fertility

CHENNAI: The TVK government’s maiden Rs 58,374-crore agriculture budget presented by Minister R Vinoth on Thursday has largely chosen continuity over disruption, retaining most of the flagship schemes of the previous regime.

The government has also introduced a clutch of long-term missions aimed at promoting sustainable farming, improving farm income, restoring soil health, building climate resilience, and using AI to modernise extension services.

The “Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission” and “Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Income Enhancement Commission” were among the headline announcements in the 2026-27 revised budget.

The minister said the soil fertility mission will be launched as a five-year plan at an outlay of Rs 600 crore to ensure that future generations inherit fertile Tamil soils. This will be done by resorting to activities like increasing the population of soil microorganisms, reclaiming alkaline and saline soils, reducing the use of chemical fertilisers, and encouraging natural and organic farming practices. During 2026-27, it will be implemented with 10 components at an outlay of Rs 122.51 crore.

The income commission, which aims to improve farm incomes and strengthen farmers’ economic self-reliance, will be established at a cost of Rs 23 crore, with Rs 5.2 crore allocated in 2026-27, the minister said.