TN's Agriculture budget focuses on farmers’ income, soil fertility

CHENNAI: The TVK government’s maiden Rs 58,374-crore agriculture budget presented by Minister R Vinoth on Thursday has largely chosen continuity over disruption, retaining most of the flagship schemes of the previous regime.
The government has also introduced a clutch of long-term missions aimed at promoting sustainable farming, improving farm income, restoring soil health, building climate resilience, and using AI to modernise extension services.
The “Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission” and “Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Income Enhancement Commission” were among the headline announcements in the 2026-27 revised budget.
The minister said the soil fertility mission will be launched as a five-year plan at an outlay of Rs 600 crore to ensure that future generations inherit fertile Tamil soils. This will be done by resorting to activities like increasing the population of soil microorganisms, reclaiming alkaline and saline soils, reducing the use of chemical fertilisers, and encouraging natural and organic farming practices. During 2026-27, it will be implemented with 10 components at an outlay of Rs 122.51 crore.
The income commission, which aims to improve farm incomes and strengthen farmers’ economic self-reliance, will be established at a cost of Rs 23 crore, with Rs 5.2 crore allocated in 2026-27, the minister said.
To encourage crop diversification, the government has announced a five-year Mission for Self-Sufficiency in Pulses and Oilseeds (Rs 203.64 crore), the Minor Millet Mission (Rs 7.61 crore), the Cotton Renaissance Mission (Rs 27.21 crore) and the Maize Production Enhancement Scheme (Rs 36 crore).
With the centre discontinuing support for paddy seed production and distribution, the state has decided to continue the scheme on its own, allocating Rs 34.72 crore. The budget also continues the Tamil Nadu Millet Mission (Rs 63.81 crore), which was introduced by the DMK government in 2023.
The budget also launches a pilot Coastal Horticulture Scheme to promote horticulture in coastal districts by tapping freshwater lenses above saline groundwater.
In horticulture, Rs 785 crore has been earmarked for micro-irrigation, benefiting around 95,000 farmers.
More innovative initiatives to be rolled out soon: Min
Other initiatives for horticulture include the Rs 10-crore ‘Vetri Illatharasi Veetu Thottam’ home garden scheme, measures to improve quality assurance for export-oriented horticulture, onion storage facilities, mushroom production units and the promotion of high-value fruits and traditional crop varieties.
Meeting a long-pending demand of coconut growers, the government also announced a Tamil Nadu Coconut Processing Corporation to promote value addition, improve market access, and ensure better prices. The project has an outlay of Rs 22.3 crore and will support post-harvest infrastructure.
The budget, however, is likely to disappoint sections of the farming community, many of whom had sought higher procurement prices for paddy and sugarcane, and a comprehensive crop loan waiver during the pre-budget consultations.
Perhaps anticipating criticism, Vinoth told the Assembly that the government had framed its first agriculture budget within the state’s fiscal constraints while prioritising farmers’ welfare, adding that more innovative initiatives would be rolled out soon.
Technology features prominently in the budget through the Uzhavar Artificial Intelligence Scheme, for which Rs 2 crore has been earmarked. The initiative will provide AI-based advisories on weather, soil health, pest and disease management, and market trends through mobile phones.
Agriculture Secretary P Shankar said several demands raised during the pre-budget consultations had been accommodated. They include incentives for organic farmers and support for paddy seed production and distribution.