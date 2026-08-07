Udhayanidhi seeks Rs 100 crore in damages from two national media houses over coverage of his remarks

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has issued legal notices to two national television news channels, accusing them of defamation over their coverage of his recent remarks and demanding a public apology, removal of the broadcasts and Rs 100 crore in damages.

The notices, dated August 6 and issued through a Chennai-based law firm, have been addressed to the two broadcasters, their parent companies and the journalists concerned.

According to the notices, the broadcasters misrepresented Udhayanidhi's speech delivered on August 3 and aired what were described as "offending videos", thereby damaging his reputation. The notices further claimed that the channels' interpretation of his remarks was subsequently amplified by other national and regional media outlets.

The notices call upon the media organisations to issue an unconditional public apology by prominently broadcasting it on their television channels and publishing it on their official and personal social media accounts. They also demand the immediate removal of the specified videos from YouTube and all other official and personal social media platforms.