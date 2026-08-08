Allow veterinary admissions based on Class 12 marks, TN CM Vijay writes to PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging the centre to allow admissions to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) course to continue based on higher secondary marks or as per the admission policy decided by individual state governments instead of introducing a common entrance examination or using NEET scores.

In his letter, Vijay expressed concern over the Veterinary Council of India’s proposal to conduct a common entrance test (CET) for BVSc & AH admissions or use the NEET (UG)-2026 merit list for admissions, from the 2026-27 academic year.

The CM noted that Tamil Nadu has followed the class 12 marks-based admission system for professional courses for decades, ensuring equal opportunities for students from rural areas, government schools, economically weaker sections and socially disadvantaged communities.

Recalling that Tamil Nadu abolished common entrance examinations for professional courses in 2007-08, Vijay reiterated the state’s long-standing opposition to NEET, arguing that such tests create barriers for meritorious students lacking access to expensive coaching and multiple attempts.

The CM further argued that veterinary education is closely linked to the agricultural and livestock needs of individual states, and therefore admission policies should remain within the jurisdiction of state governments in keeping with the federal structure.

Vijay requested that the Veterinary Council of India be directed to review its decision and permit states to continue admitting students based on 12th standard marks or any other admission criteria framed by the respective state governments.