Association alleges Bharathiar University deducted up to Rs 3,000 from employees' salaries

COIMBATORE: The Bharathiar University Employees' Welfare Association has alleged that the university administration deducted amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 from employees' salaries for the month of July towards ESI contributions without giving any prior information.

M Rameshkumar, president-cum-general secretary of the association, told TNIE that following a complaint to the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) urging it to ensure coverage for the employees, Bharathiar University (BU) began making ESIC contributions in April as per ESIC rates.

"Since April, the university has been deducting Rs 150 from employees' salaries towards ESI contributions. However, for the month of July, it deducted amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 from employees' salaries. It came as a shock to us as the university did not communicate anything to us regarding it. When we sought an explanation, the BU administration failed to provide a proper reason," he alleged.