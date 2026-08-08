Chennai court recalls non-bailable warrant against ex-minister Ponmudy over hate speech case

CHENNAI: The third metropolitan magistrate at George Town, in Chennai, has recalled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against former minister K Ponmudy after he appeared in the court in connection with the private complaint filed by BJP councillor Uma Manandan for his alleged derogatory comments against Shaivites, Vaishnavites and women.

The DMK leader on Friday appeared in the court and filed a petition for recalling the NBW issued on Thursday due to his absence in the court. Subsequently, C Sundarapandian, judge of the third metropolitan magistrate court, ordered for recalling the warrant.

He adjourned the case to August 13 for hearing.

On Thursday, the court dismissed a petition filed on behalf of the DMK leader for condoning his non-appearance stating he was ill. It noted that proper reasons were not adduced for the absence and the nature of illness that crippled his movement was also not mentioned in the petition. It then ordered issuance of NBW against Ponmudy.

Ponmudy made the controversial speech on April 4, 2025, at an indoor meeting. The video footage went viral on social media and caused huge outcry and condemnation. Subsequently, he had to resign from the post of minister.

His plea for quashing the case was recently turned down by the Madras High Court which remarked that the speech showed that he promoted hatred and ill will between atheists professing atheist ideology and persons belonging to the Hindu religion.