Erode schools amongst nine in TN, selected for SHVR award

ERODE: Two schools from Erode have been selected for national-level awards under the 'Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR 2025-2026)', which promotes clean and green environments in the nation's schools.

E Maanvizhi, Chief Educational Officer of Erode, said nine schools across the state have been selected for this award, including two schools from Erode district.

"SHVR was introduced to encourage greener schools during the 2025-2026 academic year. Since most schools in the district boast a green and clean atmosphere, we ensured the participation of 1,702 schools in this initiative. Of these, 1,403 schools have received a four-star rating or higher. This aside, eight schools were selected at the district level and recommended for the state level. Then a total of 20 schools were recommended from the state level for the national level," the CEO said.

"Nine of them have been shortlisted to receive the Certificate of Merit at the national level. From Erode, Bannari Amman Vidya Niketan Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Alukkombai) and Panchayat Union Primary School (Elur) have been selected. The selected schools will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each and a certificate of appreciation," the CEO added.