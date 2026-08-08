File police case if Tasmac staff ask you to pay extra: Madras HC to customers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday said that consumers can lodge police complaints if excess amount, over and above the maximum retail price (MRP), is collected during purchase of liquor at Tasmac retail outlets, and ordered the police to take action on such complaints.

The court also directed the Home Secretary to take steps to provide police protection to outlets that witness a high footfall. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the order while hearing advocate D Devarajan’s petition seeking action against Tasmac staff who collect more than the MRP printed on liquor bottles.

He also inquired about the feasibility of deploying police personnel to manage crowds at Tasmac retail outlets with high footfall.

The petitioner had sought the registration of FIR against the employees of certain Tasmac outlets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and money laundering proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, for recovering the excess amount collected during 2022-26 and remitting it to the government.

The judge said that supermarkets issue bills even for purchasing a tube of toothpaste, and questioned the challenges in issuing bills at the retail outlets of Tasmac, which generates huge revenue for the state’s exchequer.