Former AIADMK Ministers C Vijayabaskar, M R Vijayabhaskar get key posts in TVK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Saturday appointed former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar, M R Vijayabhaskar and Esakki Subbaiah to key organisational positions in the party.

The appointments are part of TVK’s efforts to strengthen its organisational structure and expand its presence across Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Vijay said, "Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has always functioned as a pioneer for the welfare of the people. Therefore, further strengthening its organisational infrastructure has become essential."

Under the new appointments, C Vijayabaskar has been named Pudukkottai district organisational secretary, while M R Vijayabhaskar will serve as Karur district organisational secretary.

Esakki Subbaiah, also a former AIADMK minister, has been appointed Tenkasi district organisational secretary