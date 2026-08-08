Land acquisition delays stall Coimbatore's Sitra-Kurumbapalayam road widening project

COIMBATORE: The proposed widening of the Sitra-Kurumbapalayam Road into a four-lane corridor has hit another hurdle, with land acquisition progressing slowly despite clear directions from the district administration. Landowners have alleged disparities in the compensation fixed by officials and have refused to part with their properties until the issue is resolved.

Sources said only around 35% of the land acquisition (LA) process has been completed so far. As a result, the state highways department is now planning to commence construction only in the next financial year, likely from April 2027.

The 8.6-km stretch from Sitra Junction on Avinashi Road to Kurumbapalayam via Kalapatti has been identified as a key traffic corridor, particularly for motorists travelling towards Mettupalayam, Ooty and other destinations in the Nilgiris. With the existing two-lane road frequently witnessing heavy congestion, residents and commuters have long demanded its expansion.

The Rs 51.22-crore project envisages a four-lane road with a 20-metre right of way, dual 7.5-metre-wide carriageways, a central median and pedestrian footpaths. Since several portions of the existing road are barely 10m wide and affected by roadside encroachments, the government has earmarked Rs 27 crore for acquiring private land.

A couple of months ago, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar inspected the proposed alignment and directed officials from the revenue and highways departments to expedite the acquisition process. However, progress has remained slow.