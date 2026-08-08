Liquor prices may go up as TN proposes green cess

CHENNAI: Liquor prices in Tamil Nadu may go up as the state government has introduced a bill enabling a new environmental cess of up to `20 per bottle to fund recycling, de-addiction, and ecological restoration programmes.
The Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, tabled by D Logesh Tamilselvan, minister for commercial taxes and registration, would insert a new section 3-A into the state’s 2006 VAT Act, creating an “environmental and social welfare cess” on every unit container of alcoholic liquor sold for human consumption.
The levy—capped at `20 per container and layered on top of the existing VAT—would apply at the point of sale and could be altered by the government through notification according to the type, quantity and packaging of the liquor sold.
The bill defines ‘unit container’ broadly to include bottles, jars, flasks, pots, tins, cans and tetra packs, ensuring the cess applies uniformly across the range of formats in which liquor reaches consumers in the state.
In its statement of objects and reasons, the government cited mounting judicial pressure to address the ecological toll of alcohol packaging, pointing to glass and plastic waste from discarded containers as a driver of pollution and threats to wildlife.
Officials said the measure was designed as both a fiscal and regulatory response, intended to fund clean-up efforts while also underwriting welfare programmes for those affected by alcohol dependency.
Revenue from the cess would be ring-fenced for six specified purposes: recycling and safe disposal of containers; rehabilitation and de-addiction programmes; livelihood support for families affected by alcohol addiction; public awareness campaigns on the health and environmental harms of alcohol use; restoration of forests, ecology and wildlife; and other environmental or social welfare purposes to be prescribed by rules. Crucially, the bill specifies that cess proceeds will not count toward a dealer’s taxable turnover.
The legislation would take effect from a date to be notified by the state government.