Liquor prices may go up as TN proposes green cess

CHENNAI: Liquor prices in Tamil Nadu may go up as the state government has introduced a bill enabling a new environmental cess of up to `20 per bottle to fund recycling, de-addiction, and ecological restoration programmes.

The Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, tabled by D Logesh Tamilselvan, minister for commercial taxes and registration, would insert a new section 3-A into the state’s 2006 VAT Act, creating an “environmental and social welfare cess” on every unit container of alcoholic liquor sold for human consumption.

The levy—capped at `20 per container and layered on top of the existing VAT—would apply at the point of sale and could be altered by the government through notification according to the type, quantity and packaging of the liquor sold.

The bill defines ‘unit container’ broadly to include bottles, jars, flasks, pots, tins, cans and tetra packs, ensuring the cess applies uniformly across the range of formats in which liquor reaches consumers in the state.