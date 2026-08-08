Reimbursement delayed under NHIS, complain TN pensioners

MADURAI: Retired government employees are frustrated over the prolonged delay in getting reimbursement of treatment costs availed under the New Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Madurai especially if they had got admitted in a non-network hospital.

They claimed that private insurance claims are settled within one or two weeks, but they dragged for more than three months for pensioners of the state government.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Government All-Department Pensioners Association State secretary S Krishnan claimed more than 250 claims of government employees are currently pending in Madurai.

"The New Health Insurance Scheme for government employees in Tamil Nadu has many problems when it comes to settlement of claims. In the case of private mediclaims, the treatment cost is reimbursed within 2 to 10 days. But when government employees take treatment in a non-network hospital, the claim settlement takes more than three months."

A Govindarajan, the son of policyholder Balasaraswathy, narrated the delay he encountered in claim processing when his mother was diagnosed with cancer and was admitted to a private hospital in February 2025.

"Her condition turned severe and we moved to another private hospital for treatment in March 2025. The first treatment cost `1.25 lakh and the second cost `2.75 lakh as both the hospitals weren't listed in the network hospitals under the NHIS. We were asked to pay the total cost and later reclaim through medical claim procedure. I made the claim in April, but it is yet to be cleared."