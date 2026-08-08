SC gives clean chit to bureaucrat, orders faster disposal of 700 building violation appeals

CHENNAI: Absolving IAS officer Kakarla Usha of wrongdoing in an illegal construction case, the Supreme Court earlier this week expunged its earlier adverse observations made against her.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to fast-track nearly 700 pending appeals filed against demolition and penal orders which have stalled enforcement against unauthorised constructions.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan accepted an affidavit filed by Usha, who was then housing department secretary, explaining the circumstances under which a March 22, 2024, government order had directed that no coercive action be taken against alleged building-rule violators.

After considering her affidavit and submissions made by Additional Advocate General Kavitha Nithyanandan Rameshwar, the bench on August 4 held that she had acted “bona fide”, with due “promptitude” and in compliance with its earlier directions. It expunged the adverse remarks made against her and dispensed with her personal appearance.

The bench also directed the Tamil Nadu government to designate at least five officers of equivalent rank as additional appellate and revisional authorities after being informed that around 700 appeals and revisions against demolition and penal orders issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) were pending.