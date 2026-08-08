Tiruppur police nab 22 cybercrime suspects in single-day crackdown

TIRUPPUR: The district police have arrested 22 accused in a single day under 'Operation Screen Off - 3.2' for having involvement in cyber crime cases.

According to the press statement issued by the Tiruppur district police, "Operation Screen Off - 3.2 is a special enforcement drive to identify and arrest interstate and international cyber criminals involved in online frauds, cyber crimes, fake bank accounts, and SIM card-based financial frauds. The operation focuses on exposing and dismantling criminal networks involved in scams such as part-time job frauds, cryptocurrency frauds, and fake investment application scams that cheat members of the public."

On Thursday, a district-wide search operation was carried out as part of Operation Screen Off-3.2. During the operation, 22 cyber criminals were identified and arrested.

In this, two accused were involved in cases at Palladam and Perumanallur police stations. Three accused wanted in a case of Coimbatore City were arrested and handed over. One accused, wanted in a case registered in Avadi, was arrested and handed over, the statement added.

"One accused wanted by the Krishnagiri district police was arrested and handed over to them. Other 15 accused wanted in cyber crime cases registered in other districts and states were also arrested, and further legal action has been initiated," police said.