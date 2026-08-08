TN CM Vijay inaugurates Vettri Thari outlets on National Handloom Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched HANDTEX 2026 expo and inaugurated Co-optex’s ‘Vettri Thari’, a retail outlet and e-commerce platform to help market handloom products made by Tamil Nadu weavers, during the 12th National Handloom Day celebrations held in Chennai.

Vijay also distributed cash awards worth `22.25 lakh and certificates to 11 awardees selected for the 2025-26 state-level best weaver and best designer awards.

The seven-day HANDTEX 2026 exhibition, organised by the Handlooms department, will be open from August 7 to 13.

A special display, organised with support from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), features award-winning handloom products and 11 Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged handloom varieties of Tamil Nadu, including Kanchipuram silk sarees, Bhavani Jamakkalam, Madurai Sungudi, Arani silk, Karaikudi Kandangi and Uraiyur cotton sarees.