TN court recalls NBW against DMK leader Ponmudy in hate speech case

CHENNAI: A city magistrate on Friday recalled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against DMK leader and former minister K Ponmudy in a hate speech case after he appeared before the court.

Ponmudy appeared before the III Metropolitan Magistrate Court in George Town and filed a petition seeking recall of the warrant issued on August 6. Judicial Magistrate C Sundarapandian, after considering the petition, recalled the NBW and adjourned the case to August 13.

The case relates to alleged derogatory remarks made by Ponmudy against Saivaites, Vaishnavites and women at an event last year. BJP Chennai Corporation councillor Uma Anandan subsequently filed a private complaint, following which the magistrate court took cognisance of the matter.

On August 6, Ponmudy's counsel had sought permission for his absence under Section 355 of the BNSS, which allows a court to conduct proceedings in the absence of an accused under certain circumstances. The plea was opposed by the complainant's counsel, who cited Ponmudy's repeated absence from the proceedings.

The court rejected the plea, noting that his absence could hamper the proceedings and that the application was not supported by medical records. It also took note of the Madras High Court's direction to complete the trial expeditiously.

Following Ponmudy's appearance on Friday, the magistrate recalled the NBW and fixed August 13 for the next hearing.