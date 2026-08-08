TN farmers grieve crop damage, health issues from casting unit pollution

COIMBATORE: Farmers from Appanaickenpatti and Karadivavi in Sulur Taluk have raised objections over severe air and groundwater pollution allegedly caused by a nearby casting unit.

Residents claimed that the cast iron factory is releasing toxic smoke and foul-smelling emissions that are destroying crops, contaminating water sources and affecting public health.

Farmers said the unit discharges impure and polluted air, particularly during night hours, Sundays and government holidays.

They say the emissions make the air unsuitable for breathing and have led to widespread health problems among children and adults, including irritation of the eyes, nose, ears and throat, coughing, sore throat, heart pain and mental distress. Livestock deaths have also been reported.

P Vadivel, a local farmer, said the pollution has severely hit agriculture and livelihoods.

"Our crops get destroyed due to the toxic emissions. Groundwater has also been contaminated. We cannot even breathe freely. Our basic rights are being denied because of the factory's influence. Land brokers are pressuring us to sell our agricultural lands, causing further mental distress. We have submitted several petitions to government authorities but have received no solution so far," he said.