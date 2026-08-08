TN farmers seek Mettur surplus water to revive Panamarathupatti Lake

SALEM: Farmers and water conservation activists have renewed their demand to revive the nearly 2,140-acre Panamarathupatti Lake, which has remained without substantial water for nearly two decades, by bringing surplus water from the Mettur system to the lake and clearing the extensive growth of Seemai Karuvelam trees from its bed.

Located on the outskirts of Salem and surrounded by hills on three sides, the lake was once an important source of drinking water for Salem city and Rasipuram. Farmers in the area said its revival could also benefit nearly 10 surrounding villages and help recharge groundwater.

K Thangavel, a farmer from Panamarathupatti, said the lake had once supplied drinking water to Salem corporation and Rasipuram. "It has been nearly 18 years since the lake held substantial water. It is the mother lake for around 10 villages and is linked to nearly 30 small lakes and waterbodies, including those at Attaiyampatti, Ambal and Vennandhur lakes," he said.

"Our primary demand is to bring Mettur surplus water to the lake and restore it. The Seemai Karuvelam trees and encroachments blocking the natural channels must first be removed," he said. He added that farmers had repeatedly appealed to the authorities, which had assured them of funds and restoration works. "But little has materialised. Reviving the lake would recharge groundwater and allow farmers to return to crops that require more water," he said.