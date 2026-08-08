TN farmers seek Mettur surplus water to revive Panamarathupatti Lake

SALEM: Farmers and water conservation activists have renewed their demand to revive the nearly 2,140-acre Panamarathupatti Lake, which has remained without substantial water for nearly two decades, by bringing surplus water from the Mettur system to the lake and clearing the extensive growth of Seemai Karuvelam trees from its bed.
Located on the outskirts of Salem and surrounded by hills on three sides, the lake was once an important source of drinking water for Salem city and Rasipuram. Farmers in the area said its revival could also benefit nearly 10 surrounding villages and help recharge groundwater.
K Thangavel, a farmer from Panamarathupatti, said the lake had once supplied drinking water to Salem corporation and Rasipuram. "It has been nearly 18 years since the lake held substantial water. It is the mother lake for around 10 villages and is linked to nearly 30 small lakes and waterbodies, including those at Attaiyampatti, Ambal and Vennandhur lakes," he said.
"Our primary demand is to bring Mettur surplus water to the lake and restore it. The Seemai Karuvelam trees and encroachments blocking the natural channels must first be removed," he said. He added that farmers had repeatedly appealed to the authorities, which had assured them of funds and restoration works. "But little has materialised. Reviving the lake would recharge groundwater and allow farmers to return to crops that require more water," he said.
M Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Natural Farmers' Association, said the possibility of bringing Mettur surplus water to the lake should be seriously examined. He pointed out that the surplus-water scheme already involves pumping water from Poolampatti towards Thalaivasal and said the existing network and alignment should be studied to determine whether a portion of the water could be diverted to Panamarathupatti Lake.
"Such a large waterbody, surrounded by hills and with a natural catchment, should not remain unused. The first step should be to identify and remove Seemai Karuvelam trees and other encroachments that have blocked the natural water channels. The condition of the lake bed also needs to be examined, as the present land condition is one of the reasons water cannot be retained effectively," he said.
Pon Saravanan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Lake Protection Movement, said efforts to clear Seemai Karuvelam from portions of the lake had been taken up earlier this year. However, the work came to a halt after the tender period expired.
"Some portions were cleared, but the work has again stopped. The Salem corporation, which has control over the lake, should take immediate steps to restart the work and prepare a comprehensive restoration plan. Since the lake is situated in an elevated area, pumping water into it for storage should also be considered," he said.
The proposed restoration assumes greater significance given the size of the lake and its potential role in groundwater recharge, farmers said. With the waterbody remaining dry for years, large portions of the lake bed have been overtaken by Seemai Karuvelam, reducing the usable storage area and affecting the natural flow of water into the lake.
Salem City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Lalithaditya Neelam said restoration work had been taken up under a tender from February, but the contractor moved out after the tender period expired. "We are planning to float a fresh tender soon. Bringing Mettur surplus water to the lake has been a long-standing demand. Removal of the Seemai Karuvelam trees is our first priority. Once this is taken up, further steps will be considered," he said.