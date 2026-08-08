TN Ganesh Idol makers seek permission to use tractors for transporting clay

DHARMAPURI: Artisans in Adhiyamankottai who are involved in the manufacture of clay statues of Lord Ganesh ahead of the annual Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations have sought the administration permission to use tractors for transporting clay to their workshop. Artisans stated, they are only permitted to use bullock carts to transport clay.

In Adhiyamankottai, over 150 families are involved in the traditional manufacture of clay idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Vinayakar Chathurthi. While clay is available in the local lakes across the district in abundance, the artisans are only permitted to move this clay via bullock carts.

"The use of bullock carts is inefficient and time consuming, it also impacts productivity. The use of tractors greatly helps in amassing more clay."

Speaking to TNIE, P Murugan, a veteran artisan in Adhiyamankottai said, "The use of bullock carts was to keep people from over exploiting the lake ecosystem. It is a necessary check needed to protect lakes. But currently, in dozens of lakes across the districts, people are are allowed to extract 'Vandal Mann' using tractors. Clay is the most crucial element for clay pottery or statue making. We demand the same permits and use of tractors. The use of bullock carts is expensive and time consuming."