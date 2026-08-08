TN Government inks deal to help ITI graduates get jobs at auto firm in Japan

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday signed a three-way memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help Industrial Training Institute (ITI) trade certificate holders secure jobs in an automobile company in Japan.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister J Mohamed Farvas at the secretariat.

The MoU was signed by the Department of Employment and Training, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), and Ehime-Nissan, a Japan-based automobile company.

The initiative aims to provide overseas job opportunities for students trained in automobile trades at government ITIs. Selected candidates will receive six months of Japanese language training and technical training before being placed as automobile service technicians at Ehime-Nissan in Japan.

As part of the deal, Ehime-Nissan will bear the cost of Japanese language training, technical training and travel expenses before the candidates leave for Japan. After they reach Japan, TNSDC will meet the expenses for additional language training, document preparation, medical examination, and visa fees.

TN has 132 government ITIs and 277 private ITIs offering training in both traditional trades, such as fitter, electrician, welder, AC mechanic and computer operator, and new-age trades, including Advanced CNC (computer numerical control), robotics and electric vehicles.

Officials said that around 80% of the seats in government ITIs for the 2026 academic year have already been filled, while direct admissions will continue till August 31. They added 95% of students who completed training last year were placed in leading companies across India.