TN House demands fair central tax devolution in unison

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution, moved by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, urging the union government to ensure that the state receives its due share of financial devolution from the taxes contributed to the centre, in accordance with the constitutional principles of fiscal federalism, equity and fairness.

The House also called for a transparent, objective and equitable methodology for the devolution of central taxes that duly recognises the contribution, fiscal effort, governance performance and developmental needs of the states, while safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s legitimate financial interests.

It further urged the union government to ensure that the criteria adopted for tax devolution do not place any state at a comparative disadvantage on account of its achievements in population stabilisation and human development.

Explaining the need for the resolution, the finance minister said Tamil Nadu, despite accounting for only about 6% of India’s population, contributed more than 9% to the country’s GDP through sustained investments in manufacturing, exports, education, healthcare, infrastructure and social welfare.

The minister said the TN government had consistently urged successive Finance Commissions to give due weightage to states’ economic contribution, fiscal effort, quality of governance, population control performance, and development needs while determining tax devolution.

However, Tamil Nadu’s share (tax devolution) under the 15th Finance Commission stood at 4.079%, rising only marginally to 4.097% under the 16th Finance Commission, which is a matter of concern.